One person dead after 4-vehicle collision on Interstate 80 between Omaha and Lincoln
One person has died after a Thursday morning collision on Interstate 80 between Omaha and Lincoln. 

A male driver was pronounced dead after four vehicles collided on westbound I-80. The crash led authorities to reroute traffic through U.S. Highway 6 for several hours. 

The person's identity was being withheld pending notification of next of kin, Nebraska State Patrol Capt. Matt Sutter said.

Sutter said he hoped the westbound lanes of I-80 would open by early afternoon. 

The collision occurred just after 6:30 a.m. Thursday. It involved four vehicles, two of which were commercial vehicles, Sutter said. The driver of one of those vehicles died in the collision, which occurred at mile marker 423, between the Greenwood and Mahoney State Park exits.

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068, twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH

