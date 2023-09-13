One person died in a crash involving two vehicles southwest of Waterloo Wednesday morning.

At 8:04 a.m., Douglas County sheriff’s deputies went to the crash that occurred along West Center Road just west of 264th Street. Along with members of the Valley Fire Department, the deputies found that a gray Jeep and a white Chevrolet Impala were involved in a head-on collision.

A preliminary investigation determined the Jeep was traveling east on West Center Road when it crossed the center line and struck the westbound Impala. The Jeep rolled and the driver was ejected from the vehicle. The Impala went into the north ditch.

First responders found the driver of the Impala pinned inside the vehicle and dead at the scene. The driver of the Jeep was airlifted to the Nebraska Medical Center.

The Sheriff’s Office is withholding the deceased driver’s identity until family has been notified.