One person dead, two others injured in two-vehicle crash near Valley

One person died and two others were injured Tuesday night in a two-vehicle collision northwest of Valley, Nebraska.
Emergency personnel were called to the area of Nebraska Highway 36 and Reichmuth Road just before midnight, according to a Douglas County 911 dispatcher. First responders said one person who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two other people were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in serious condition, the dispatcher said. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Photos: Our best staff images from December 2020
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt breaks up a pass intended for Purdue's David Bell
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Derartu Olana hosts an Ethiopian cultural coffee ceremony at Tiru Ethiopian Restaurant in Lincoln on Friday, December 04, 2020. The ceremony was performed for a UNL class, Around the World with Coffee, with most students watching online.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Shereef Mitchell dribbles down the court against Kennesaw State at the CHI Center on Friday, December 04, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Looking east at 21st and Wirt Streets, cars line up for blocks for the Heart Ministries drive-through food pantry on Thursday, December 03, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Western Michigan's Drew Worrad gets caught up with teammate Ty Glover in the Western Michigan vs. UNO hockey game at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Thursday, December 03, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO plays Minnesota-Duluth in a virtually empty Baxter Arena on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Martin Sundberg watches his shot go past Minnesota-Duluth goalie Ryan Fanti for UNO's second goal of the first period at Baxter Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Also on the play is UNO's Ryan Brushett and Minnesota-Duluth's Louie Roehl.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The UNO vs. Creighton men's basketball game at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Tuesday, December 01, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski drives and scores against North Dakota State during their game on Sunday in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update
The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily.