One person dead, two others injured in two-vehicle crash near Valley

One person died and two others were injured Tuesday night in a two-vehicle collision northwest of Valley, Nebraska.

Emergency personnel were called to the area of Nebraska Highway 36 and Reichmuth Road just before midnight, according to a Douglas County 911 dispatcher. First responders said one person who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other people were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in serious condition, the dispatcher said. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Photos: Our best staff images from December 2020

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.