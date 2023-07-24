One person died and another was taken to a hospital in critical condition Sunday night after a shooting at a southwest Omaha apartment complex.

Police were called to the Citadel Apartments just north of 86th and Q Streets about 8:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting, according to a Douglas County 911 dispatcher. Officers located two people in a vehicle with gunshot wounds, including one who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other shooting victim was taken by ambulance to the Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in critical condition. Police have not released any information about the victims.

Omaha has now recorded 10 homicides in 2023. That compares with 11 homicides at this time last year, 19 in 2021 and 20 in 2020.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the OPD Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656 or anonymously contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

Tipsters are eligible for a $25,000 cash reward for information leading to a homicide arrest.