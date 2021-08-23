One person dies, another is wounded in 2 Omaha shootings

One person died and another was wounded following separate shootings Sunday night in Omaha.

The fatal shooting occurred about 8 p.m. near 83rd and Miami Streets just south of Maple Street, an Omaha police spokesman said. Officers responding to a shooting call located Jamie L. Nau, 29, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Omaha has now recorded 23 homicides in 2021, eight fewer than at this time in 2020.

Just before 11 p.m., another person was wounded by gunfire near 161st Street and West Maple Road, a dispatcher said. That person, whose name was not released, was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in critical condition.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at www.p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to a homicide arrest and $10,000 for a shooting arrest.

