One person dies early Monday after two-vehicle crash east of Benson area

One person died early Monday in a two-vehicle crash on the Northwest Radial Highway east of the Benson area.
The collision occurred about 5:45 a.m. at the intersection of Nicholas Street and the Northwest Radial, according to a Douglas County 911 dispatcher. First responders pronounced one person dead at the scene.
The Northwest Radial Highway was blocked off in both directions as police investigated the crash. Drivers were advised to locate alternate routes.
