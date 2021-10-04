 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One person dies early Monday after two-vehicle crash east of Benson area
0 comments

One person dies early Monday after two-vehicle crash east of Benson area

One person died early Monday in a two-vehicle crash on the Northwest Radial Highway east of the Benson area. 

The collision occurred about 5:45 a.m. at the intersection of Nicholas Street and the Northwest Radial, according to a Douglas County 911 dispatcher. First responders pronounced one person dead at the scene. 

The Northwest Radial Highway was blocked off in both directions as police investigated the crash. Drivers were advised to locate alternate routes. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Art created by Muhammad Ali to sell at auction

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert