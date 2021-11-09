One person dies in rollover crash on Omaha's West Dodge Road

One person died Tuesday in a one-vehicle crash near 192nd Street and West Dodge Road in west Omaha.
An eastbound vehicle crashed and rolled about 11:30 a.m., Omaha police said.
Omaha police officers were at the scene of the crash. Two of the three eastbound traffic lanes were closed after the crash to allow for investigators to work, the Nebraska Department of Roads said.
