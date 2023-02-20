One person died Sunday night in a single-vehicle crash in southwest Omaha.
The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was declared dead at the scene, according to a Douglas County 911 dispatcher. The incident occurred about 10 p.m. near 144th and Pacific Streets.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272
Kevin Cole
Kevin Cole
