One person dies in train-truck collision in Pottawattamie County

One person died Wednesday when a grain truck collided with a train near Walnut, Iowa, in eastern Pottawattamie County.
Deputies from the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office said the driver of the semitrailer truck was killed in the crash. The driver's name is being withheld pending notification of family.
Investigators determined that an eastbound train collided with the southbound truck about 2:30 p.m. near 500th Street and Rosewood Road. The train dragged the truck, which caught fire, approximately 150 yards down the track.
The traffic signals appeared to be working, deputies said.
Walnut is about 45 miles northeast of Council Bluffs.