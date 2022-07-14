 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

One person dies in train-truck collision in Pottawattamie County

  • 0

One person died Wednesday when a grain truck collided with a train near Walnut, Iowa, in eastern Pottawattamie County. 

Deputies from the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office said the driver of the semitrailer truck was killed in the crash. The driver's name is being withheld pending notification of family. 

Investigators determined that an eastbound train collided with the southbound truck about 2:30 p.m. near 500th Street and Rosewood Road. The train dragged the truck, which caught fire, approximately 150 yards down the track. 

The traffic signals appeared to be working, deputies said.

Walnut is about 45 miles northeast of Council Bluffs.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Take a look inside the world's largest funko pop collection

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert