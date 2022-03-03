One person dies in two-vehicle crash near Waterloo

One person was pronounced dead at the scene Thursday morning following a two-vehicle crash west of Waterloo.
The collision between a semitrailer truck and another vehicle at 264th and Blondo Streets occurred at 7:30 a.m., according to a Douglas County 911 dispatcher. The person who died in the crash had been ejected from the vehicle.
Deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office were investigating the crash.
