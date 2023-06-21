A 38-year-old Omaha woman died and three other people were injured Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash near 112th Street and West Maple Road.

Kasia L. Richardson was taken by ambulance to the Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy with life-saving measures in progress, an Omaha police spokesman said. She was pronounced deceased upon arrival at the hospital.

The driver of the second vehicle, Laik Young, 17, of Blair, and two of his passengers were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center. Their injuries were not thought to be life threatening.

Investigators determined that Richardson, who was not wearing a seat belt, was eastbound on West Maple Road in a 2016 Ford Fusion and attempting to left onto northbound Emmett Street. The Ford was struck by a westbound 2016 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Young.

Both vehicles came to rest on the northwest corner of the intersection. The cause of the crash is under investigation.