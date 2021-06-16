One person dies, three others wounded in North Omaha shootings

One person died and three others were wounded in a pair of shootings early Wednesday in North Omaha.

Police called to a report of a shooting near 41st Street and Ames Avenue found one person dead about 2:20 a.m., according to a dispatcher with Douglas County 911. Two other people, who reported being wounded by gunfire at that scene, walked into the Nebraska Medical Center a short time later with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.

About 2:40 a.m., police responded to the area of 28th and Spencer Streets for a report of gunshots, the dispatcher said. First responders located one injured person who declined treatment.

The names of the dead and injured were not immediately available. Omaha has now recorded 16 homicides in 2021, including five this month.

Anyone with information about these incidents is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at http://www.crimestoppers.org​ or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to a homicide arrest and $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest in a shooting.

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.