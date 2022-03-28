One person dies, two others injured in crash at Abbott Drive and Locust Street

One person was killed and two other people were injured Monday morning in a collision between a school bus and a car on Abbott Drive at Locust Street.
The collision occurred just before 7 a.m., a Douglas County 911 dispatcher said. The school bus was empty except for the driver.
Traffic to Eppley Airfield was diverted as the Omaha Police Department investigated.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Two people were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center to be treated.
