One person dies, two others wounded in North Omaha shooting

One person died and two others were wounded in a shooting early Sunday near 22nd and Lake Streets in North Omaha.

Officers were called to the area at 2:36 a.m. and located three people suffering from gunshot wounds, an Omaha police spokesman said. The three people were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center where one of them died.

The wounds to the other two people are not considered to be life threatening, the spokesman said.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Omaha Police Department's homicide unit at 402-444-5656 or Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tips leading to an arrest in a homicide are eligible for a $25,000 reward.