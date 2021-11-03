 Skip to main content
One person dies when vehicle crashes into ravine near Immanuel Medical Center in Omaha
One person dies when vehicle crashes into ravine near Immanuel Medical Center in Omaha

One person was found dead Wednesday morning after a vehicle crashed into a ravine just west of Omaha's Immanuel Medical Center.

Officers were called to the area of 74th Street and Sorensen Parkway at 9:20 a.m., according to Omaha police.

Police said neighbors in the area reported hearing a loud crash in the early morning hours but didn't find anything. In the daylight, a neighbor saw a 2002 Nissan Pathfinder on its roof in a ravine and called 911.

The Nissan was westbound on Sorensen Parkway, police said, when it left the roadway and went down a ravine. The vehicle rolled several times before landing on its roof.

The driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said alcohol is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

