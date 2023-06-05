One person was displaced as a result of an apartment fire in Omaha.

Omaha Fire Department crews were called to an apartment unit at 450 S. 78th St. at 11:19 a.m. Monday. Upon arrival, the crew saw smoke and flames emerging from the second story. After a working fire was declared, a second alarm was called at 11:23 a.m.

Firefighters brought the fire under control at 11:48 a.m. The fire was caused by careless disposal of smoking materials, according to a press release.

Most of the fire damage was contained to the unit’s roof. There was about $40,000 in structural damage to the building, which was valued at almost $1.7 million. About $2,000 worth of contents was also lost.

The American Red Cross was contacted to help the person find temporary housing.

