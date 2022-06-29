One person found fatally shot near Omaha trailer park

Officers were called to Villa Estates at 63rd and Grover Streets shortly after 4 a.m., according to a police spokesman. One person was found dead from a gunshot.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at www.p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to a homicide arrest.