One person in extremely critical condition following fire near Omaha Northwest High School
One person in extremely critical condition following fire near Omaha Northwest High School

Two people were taken to an Omaha hospital early Wednesday, including one in extremely critical condition, following a fire at a home near Northwest High School. 

Both people were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center. The fire in the three-bedroom home near 78th Street and Bauman Avenue was reported shortly after 3 a.m., according to a Douglas County 911 dispatcher. 

Emergency medical personnel from the Omaha Fire Department were performing CPR on a patient, the dispatcher said. Fire department officials have not released any other information, including the cause of the fire. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

