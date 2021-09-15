One person in extremely critical condition following fire near Omaha Northwest High School

Two people were taken to an Omaha hospital early Wednesday, including one in extremely critical condition, following a fire at a home near Northwest High School.

Both people were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center. The fire in the three-bedroom home near 78th Street and Bauman Avenue was reported shortly after 3 a.m., according to a Douglas County 911 dispatcher.

Emergency medical personnel from the Omaha Fire Department were performing CPR on a patient, the dispatcher said. Fire department officials have not released any other information, including the cause of the fire.

