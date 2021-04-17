One person in serious condition following Omaha apartment fire

One person was taken to an area hospital in serious condition after a fire broke out at an Omaha apartment building Saturday morning.

Crews were dispatched to a reported apartment fire at 1700 N. 73rd St., at 6:46 a.m., according to the Omaha Fire Department. Firefighters spotted smoke as they approached. The building’s occupants had evacuated prior to fire crews' arrival. Once at the scene firefighters quickly extinguished the fire.

A resident was transported to Nebraska Medical Center in serious condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to the Fire Department. Total damage was estimated at $37,750.

