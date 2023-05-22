One person sustained serious injuries early Monday during a fire at a former apartment building near downtown Omaha.
The injured person was rescued by Omaha firefighters from the second floor of the four-story building and taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, a spokesman for the Omaha Fire Department said. The person's injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.
The fire at the former Flora Apartments at 2557 Jones St. was reported about 2:30 a.m. It occurred just over a year after another fire ravaged the building on May 12, 2022.
A fence had been erected around the building for security. Signs had been posted that said the building was vacant and dangerous, the spokesman said.
A fire department official said the building has been vacant since Jan. 24, 2022, when fire inspectors and other city officials had the building evacuated because of safety violations. City of Omaha housing code inspectors ordered the 12-unit building, valued at $571,000, vacated because of numerous problems, including dangerously exposed electrical wiring, mold and leaking pipes and toilets.
People are also reading…
The building also had holes in roofs and walls. Fire alarms had been ripped from the walls, with wires left dangling. At least some of the residents often had no heat, officials said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
What you missed this week in notable Omaha crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Omaha World-Herald.
At 3:30 a.m., Omaha police went to the area of 3100 S. 40th St. after there were multiple 911 calls related to shots having been fired. The boy was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center.
Though police believe Chief Deputy Ben Houchin looked down at his truck's radio before crashing into Janiece Moton, investigators determined there was not evidence to ticket him, the Lincoln Police Department said.
A 23-year-old teacher at Norris High School was arrested Friday on suspicion of sexual abuse by a school employee, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.
Search warrants executed on Thursday resulted in law enforcement seizing firearms, drugs and more than $70,000 from houses in Douglas and Sarpy Counties.
Michael Gunther, 67, died Wednesday night at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln. He was convicted of murdering two people.
Two Nebraska corrections staff members suffered head injuries when they were assaulted by inmates Thursday at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.
The alleged incident happened at Maple Village Park Wednesday evening.
A missing 11-year-old girl from York has been safely found. She had been missing since May 8.
A Lincoln man is in jail after he allegedly attacked his stepdad, breaking the 49-year-old's nose and both eye sockets, causing "potentially ... lasting effects," police said in court records.
A 13-year-old boy was injured after being shot at a party near Florence in Omaha early Thursday morning.
The getaway driver in a 2021 drive-by shooting that left one man dead and another injured was sentenced on Wednesday to 14 to 30 years in prison.
Elijah Logan, 22, now faces seven felony charges: First-degree murder, two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, first-degree assault, first-degree domestic assault, burglary and intentional child abuse without injury. He was ordered on Wednesday to be held in custody without bail.
"It's no secret ... the D1B gang was extremely violent. That was their M.O. It was violence, it was intimidation, it was robberies," Senior U.S. District Judge John Gerrard said.
An Omaha man alleged to have been involved in a burglary in Bellevue died after police said he suffered a medical emergency Tuesday morning.
The mother of La Vista boy Ryan Larsen, who went missing from his elementary school in 2021, has filed a civil lawsuit alleging that the Papillion La Vista school district was negligent in supervising her son.
Funds are being raised to help with funeral expenses for a 34-year-old man being hailed as a hero for protecting his sister from a gunman in Blair on Friday.
A 48-year-old man was taken into custody Sunday afternoon and a 2-year-old girl was found unharmed following the shooting of two women in North Omaha.
Two Lincoln men have been sentenced to federal prison time for their part in a gang conspiracy involving guns and the recorded sexual assault of two teenagers.
Lancaster County's chief deputy sheriff struck a 9-year-old bicyclist while driving his Dodge Ram pickup truck in northwest Lincoln on Wednesday night, according to police.
A man was found dead and a woman injured following a shooting in Blair Friday morning.
A Lincoln man offered a brief apology to his boyfriend's family at his sentencing for unintentionally killing him and leaving his body in the bathtub at his house for three days.
Three Cass County, Iowa, residents have been sentenced to 13 or more years in prison for distributing pills containing fentanyl that caused two overdoses.
kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272