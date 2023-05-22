One person sustained serious injuries early Monday during a fire at a former apartment building near downtown Omaha.

The injured person was rescued by Omaha firefighters from the second floor of the four-story building and taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, a spokesman for the Omaha Fire Department said. The person's injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

The fire at the former Flora Apartments at 2557 Jones St. was reported about 2:30 a.m. It occurred just over a year after another fire ravaged the building on May 12, 2022.

A fence had been erected around the building for security. Signs had been posted that said the building was vacant and dangerous, the spokesman said.

A fire department official said the building has been vacant since Jan. 24, 2022, when fire inspectors and other city officials had the building evacuated because of safety violations. City of Omaha housing code inspectors ordered the 12-unit building, valued at $571,000, vacated because of numerous problems, including dangerously exposed electrical wiring, mold and leaking pipes and toilets.

The building also had holes in roofs and walls. Fire alarms had been ripped from the walls, with wires left dangling. At least some of the residents often had no heat, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.