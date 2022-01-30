One person injured in Omaha house fire near 85th and Cass Streets

A man was taken to an Omaha hospital early Sunday in critical condition after a house fire near 85th and Cass Streets.

Omaha firefighters were called to 508 N. 85th St. about 4:30 a.m. and saw smoke and flames upon arrival, according Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick. First responders found one man inside who was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition.

The fire took nearly an hour to get under control, Fitzpatrick said. The home, a two-story residence valued at $196,300, is thought to be a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

