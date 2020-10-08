One person is killed, two others injured in two-vehicle crash near Gretna

One person died and two other people were injured Thursday in a two-vehicle collision near Gretna.

The crash occurred about 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Nebraska Highway 370 and Wickersham Boulevard, according to a spokesman for the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said a concrete-mixer truck was eastbound on Highway 370 when it collided with a westbound passenger vehicle that was turning south.

The fully loaded concrete-mixer truck tipped over, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, the spokesman said. A 70-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man were taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy for treatment of their injuries.

The names of the person who was killed and the two people who were injured were not immediately available. The crash remains under investigation.

