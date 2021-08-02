One person killed in crash at 72nd and Cass Streets

The driver of a Toyota Corolla died Monday in a crash at 72nd and Cass Streets, according to Omaha police.
According to police, the crash occurred when the male driver turned his Corolla into the path of an oncoming SUV.
The Corolla was going south on 72nd Street, and the SUV, a Dodge Nitro, was going north. After colliding, both vehicles spun around, and the Corolla than collided with a westbound Volkswagen SUV.
The driver of the Toyota has been identified, and authorities are contacting next of kin. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to police. He was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy, where he died.
The crash occurred about 5:30 p.m. Police say witnesses and video surveillance provided an account of what happened.
The driver of the Dodge Nitro was not seriously injured.
Nancy Gaarder
Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com
