One person killed in four-vehicle crash north of 144th Street and West Dodge Road
One person died and two others were injured Monday morning in a four-vehicle crash near 144th Street and West Dodge Road.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Douglas County 911 dispatcher. Two others injured in the crash were taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy with injuries that were assessed as critical and serious, the dispatcher said. 

Witnesses told Omaha police that a pickup truck was speeding when it crashed into a Chevrolet Malibu just before 11 a.m. just north of West Dodge. The Chevy also collided with two other vehicles.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

