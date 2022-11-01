 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One person killed in rollover crash on Highway 370 in Bellevue

One person was killed and another was seriously injured early Tuesday in a one-vehicle rollover crash on Nebraska Highway 370 in Bellevue. 

A vehicle that was eastbound on Highway 370 crossed into the median about 4 a.m. and rolled several times, according to a Bellevue police spokesman. One person was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. 

A second occupant of the vehicle was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy. The eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 370 were closed between 36th and 42nd Streets. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

