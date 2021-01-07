One person killed, one critically injured in Papillion crash

One person died in a three-vehicle crash Thursday, and another was taken by medical helicopter to an Omaha hospital with critical injuries.

Papillion police responded to the crash near Nebraska Highway 50 and Capehart Road about 2:40 p.m.

Investigators determined that two vehicles were going south on Highway 50 when a northbound pickup truck crossed the center line and crashed into the vehicles, according to Lt. Jerry Prazan of the Papillion Police Department.

The driver of one of the vehicles was declared dead at the scene. A second driver was flown to the Nebraska Medical Center. The pickup driver was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy with injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening, Prazan said.

Witnesses saw the pickup driver driving erratically before crossing the center line, Prazan said.

A fourth vehicle was damaged by debris during the crash, but the occupants were not injured.

