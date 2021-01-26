One person killed, one injured near 84th Street and I-80 in Omaha

One person was killed and another was injured Tuesday in a crash on an Interstate 80 on-ramp.
The crash occurred on the eastbound on-ramp to Interstate 80 near South 84th Street.
Omaha police officers responded to the crash, which was called in shortly before 1 p.m., a police spokesman said. -- Kelsey Stewart
kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2
Kelsey Stewart
Kelsey covers health and fitness for The World-Herald. Follow her on Twitter @kels2. Phone: 402-444-3100.
