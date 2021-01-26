 Skip to main content
One person killed, one injured near 84th Street and I-80 in Omaha
One person killed, one injured near 84th Street and I-80 in Omaha

One person was killed and another was injured Tuesday in a crash on an Interstate 80 on-ramp. 

The crash occurred on the eastbound on-ramp to Interstate 80 near South 84th Street.

Omaha police officers responded to the crash, which was called in shortly before 1 p.m., a police spokesman said. -- Kelsey Stewart

