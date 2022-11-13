 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One person killed, six others injured in shooting at large gathering in North Omaha

Omaha police said one person died and six other people were wounded  in a shootings at a large gathering early Sunday in North Omaha. 

The shooting occurred shortly after 4 a.m. near 33rd Street and Ames Avenue, a police spokesman said. The name of the deceased was not immediately available. 

Two people were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, one with lifesaving measures in progress and the other in critical condition. The person undergoing life-saving measures later died, the spokesman said. 

Six other people injured by gunfire at the same location went to the Nebraska Medical Center and the Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy. None of those people appeared to have life-threatening injuries, the spokesman said. 

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at www.p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to a homicide arrest and conviction. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

