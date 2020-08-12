You are the owner of this article.
One person killed when vehicle crashes into creek near Springfield
One person died and another was injured early Wednesday when a vehicle went off a bridge in Sarpy County. 

The names of the dead and injured were being withheld pending notification of family, a spokesman for the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office said. The crash occurred shortly after 2 a.m. near Springfield on 180th Street just south of Pflug Road.

Investigators determined that a 1998 Chevrolet Camaro went down an embankment and came to rest on its side in a creek. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was able to climb out of the vehicle. 

The injured person was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy with minor injuries, the spokesman said. The crash remains under investigation. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

