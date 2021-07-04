One person rushed to hospital in critical condition after shooting in North Omaha

First responders were performing lifesaving measures early Sunday as one person was rushed to an Omaha hospital after a shooting near 24th and Grant Streets.

Omaha police were called to the area at 3:20 a.m. and located a person suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a dispatcher with Douglas County 911. First responders were performing CPR on a person who was in extremely critical condition while en route to the Nebraska Medical Center, the dispatcher said.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at www.p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to a shooting arrest.

