One person seriously injured in southwest Omaha house fire

One person was taken to a hospital with serious burns following a house fire Tuesday night in southwest Omaha.

Firefighters were called to a three-bedroom home near 159th and Dorcas Streets just before 11 p.m. Crews declared a working fire upon seeing smoke and flames coming from the house, according to a spokesman for the Omaha Fire Department.

All occupants of the house were evacuated prior to the arrival of firefighters. One person was taken to Lakeside Hospital with burn injuries said to be serious, the spokesman said.

The fire was declared out after about 15 minutes. Firefighters estimated there was $112,000 of damage to the home valued at $180,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

