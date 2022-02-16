 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

One person seriously injured in southwest Omaha house fire

  • Updated
  • 0

One person was taken to a hospital with serious burns following a house fire Tuesday night in southwest Omaha. 

Firefighters were called to a three-bedroom home near 159th and Dorcas Streets just before 11 p.m. Crews declared a working fire upon seeing smoke and flames coming from the house, according to a spokesman for the Omaha Fire Department. 

All occupants of the house were evacuated prior to the arrival of firefighters. One person was taken to Lakeside Hospital with burn injuries said to be serious, the spokesman said. 

The fire was declared out after about 15 minutes. Firefighters estimated there was $112,000 of damage to the home valued at $180,000. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

0 Comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden says Russian invasion 'distinctly possible'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert