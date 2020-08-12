You are the owner of this article.
One person seriously injured when vehicle crashes off bridge near Springfield
One person was taken to an Omaha hospital with serious injuries early Wednesday when a vehicle went off a bridge in Sarpy County.

The person was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center shortly after the crash occurred about 2:15 a.m., according to a Sarpy County 911 dispatcher. The incident occurred near Springfield on 180th Street just south of Pflug Road.

The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash. The name of the injured person was not immediately released. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

