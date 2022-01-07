One person taken to hospital after apartment fire near 81st and Blondo

One person was taken to the hospital in serious condition Friday morning after a fire in an apartment complex near 81st and Blondo Streets.
The fire was reported just before 7:15 a.m. in an apartment at 2033 Benson Gardens Blvd., a Douglas County 911 dispatcher said. Firefighters had declared the fire under control around 8 a.m., but the fire flared up again around 8:15 a.m.
The person in one of the apartment units was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center.
bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109, twitter.com/BobGlissmann
Bob Glissmann
Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.
