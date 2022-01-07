 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One person taken to hospital after apartment fire; Omaha police make arrest
One person taken to hospital after apartment fire; Omaha police make arrest

  Updated
010822-owh-new-aptfire-pic-cm006

An Omaha firefighter climbs a ladder while crews battle a fire Friday at an apartment at 2033 Benson Gardens Blvd. One person was hospitalized.

One person was taken to the hospital in serious condition Friday morning after a fire in an apartment complex near 81st and Blondo Streets.

The fire was reported just before 7:15 a.m. in an apartment at 2033 Benson Gardens Blvd., a Douglas County 911 dispatcher said. Firefighters had declared the fire under control around 8 a.m., but the fire flared up again around 8:15 a.m.

The person in one of the apartment units was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center.

Omaha police later arrested a 32-year-old man who they said would be booked on suspicion of first-degree arson in connection with the fire.

010822-owh-new-aptfire-pic-cm007

Julius Nero was among Omaha firefighters working in single-digit temperatures Friday at an apartment near 81st and Blondo Streets. 

