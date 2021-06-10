One person taken to hospital in critical condition following shooting in North Omaha

One person was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries early Thursday following a shooting in North Omaha.
The shooting occurred about 2:20 a.m. near the intersection of 32nd Street and Redick Avenue, according to a dispatcher with the Douglas County 911 center. The wounded person was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with CPR in progress.
A police broadcast said officers were looking for a gold, four-door sedan believed to have been involved in the incident.
Anyone with information about the shooting may contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at http://www.crimestoppers.orgor on the P3 Tips mobile app. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to a felony shooting arrest.
kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272
Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update
The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily.
Kevin Cole
Kevin Cole covers Omaha crime and public safety news. Follow him on Twitter @KevinColeOmaha. Phone: 402-444-1272.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.