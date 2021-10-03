One person taken to Omaha hospital in extremely critical condition after crash

One person was taken to an Omaha hospital in extremely critical condition Sunday morning after a one-vehicle crash in the Florence neighborhood.
The incident occurred just before 9 a.m. at the intersection of 30th and Clay Streets, according to a Douglas County 911 dispatcher. One person was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with CPR in progress.
The injured person's name was not immediately available. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
