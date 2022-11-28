 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One person treated at hospital after fire at South Omaha apartments

  • Updated
One person was treated for smoke inhalation following a fire in a South Omaha apartment building. 

Smoke and flames could be seen when firefighters arrived shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday at the apartment building at 6840 S. 27th St., near 27th and Harrison Streets. 

One resident was taken to an Omaha hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. The fire was extinguished after a short time. 

The cause of the fire was determined to be the result of oil igniting while cooking. The building, valued at $189,000, sustained about $75,000 in damage, officials said. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

