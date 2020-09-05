One TestNebraska COVID test site in county open Saturday; all closed rest of weekend

Only one TestNebraska coronavirus testing site in Douglas County is open Saturday.
The Eagles Nest Worship Center drive-in testing site, 5775 Sorensen Parkway, will be open Saturday until 2 p.m.
The rest of the three-day weekend, through Monday, none of the TestNebraska sites in the county will be open.Those include the sites at Crossroads Mall, the South Campus of Metro Community College, and Oakview Mall. They will reopen Tuesday.
rick.ruggles@owh.com, 402-444-1123
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.