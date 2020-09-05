 Skip to main content
One TestNebraska COVID test site in county open Saturday; all closed rest of weekend
Only one TestNebraska coronavirus testing site in Douglas County is open Saturday.

The Eagles Nest Worship Center drive-in testing site, 5775 Sorensen Parkway, will be open Saturday until 2 p.m.

The rest of the three-day weekend, through Monday, none of the TestNebraska sites in the county will be open.Those include the sites at Crossroads Mall, the South Campus of Metro Community College, and Oakview Mall. They will reopen Tuesday.

rick.ruggles@owh.com, 402-444-1123

