One year after girl disappeared on Platte River, family is 'hoping for that miracle'

There are no new developments in the case, but, as with any missing person, the Sheriff’s Office is always seeking information, Svoboda said. Anyone with information on Taries’ disappearance can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 402-593-4111.

On Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office and the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District announced the purchase of an airboat to better assist with searches, rescues and other operations on Sarpy County waterways.

Use of Sarpy County’s recreational areas increased last summer, as did calls for service, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

In addition to law enforcement use, the NRD may use the airboat to conduct compliance checks and perform surveys of invasive species and levees.

The two entities split the $76,500 purchase.

Svoboda said last year that an airboat wouldn’t have changed the outcome in Taries’ case but would be “another tool in our toolbox to help us not only with routine patrols on the river but also in emergency situations.”

The day Taries disappeared began with sunshine and laughter as Latressa and her four children rode to the river near Schramm Park with her sister and nieces.