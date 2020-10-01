One-year-old girl escapes injury after gunman fires multiple shots into vehicle in North Omaha

Police are investigating two Wednesday night shootings in North Omaha, including one in which multiple shots were fired into a vehicle, striking the driver but leaving a 1-year-old child uninjured.

Just before 8 p.m., officers responding to a ShotSpotter activation found Brian Huggins, 34, with gunshot wounds near 36th Street and Laurel Avenue. Huggins was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, which police said were not life-threatening.

Huggins told police he was sitting in a vehicle in front of his residence when a dark-colored SUV pulled up and a man inside fired multiple shots. Huggins' daughter was in the back seat but escaped harm.

Shortly after 10 p.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation at B & T Convenient & Liquor Store at 2704 Florence Blvd. and found evidence of a shooting. They learned a few minutes later that Gregory Garrett, 20, had been shot near the store and walked into the Creighton University Medical Center-University Campus at 24th and Cuming Streets.

Garrett was transferred to the Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.