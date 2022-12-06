OneWorld opens clinic in Stephen Center near 27th and Q

OneWorld Community Health Centers is opening a weekly health clinic in the Stephen Center, an Omaha shelter for people working to overcome homelessness, addiction and mental health challenges.

For 15 years, OneWorld has reserved appointments for Stephen Center residents to receive medical care. Now, the health center will offer primary care services at Stephen Center, 2723 Q St., on Wednesday afternoons.

The in-house clinic will operate similarly to the school-based health centers it runs inside five Omaha Public Schools buildings in central and South Omaha and its teen and young adult health centers in South and west Omaha.

"When the Stephen Center presented this idea to us, it was a no-brainer," Sarah Miller, OneWorld's chief of medical services, said in a statement.

The clinic will offer primary care services including diagnosis and treatment of acute and chronic diseases, behavioral health referrals, laboratory services and vaccines.

With the new clinic, parents also will have support from Stephen Center staff to schedule well child visits for their children without having to leave the center. The Stephen Center has had 85 children, half of whom are under age 5, as clients this year.