Open Door Mission seeking items to help Omaha's homeless population beat the heat

With high temperatures sticking around for the next several days, Omaha's Open Door Mission is asking the public for donations to help the city's homeless population beat the heat.

Officials are asking the community to donate items such as bottled water, sunscreen and box fans. Those items are badly needed as daytime temperatures top 90 degrees, Open Door Mission spokeswoman Amy Harvey said Wednesday.

"Summer can be extremely dangerous for those living on the streets with risk of dehydration, sunburn and illness," Harvey said. "We are asking our community to keep their eyes open for those on the streets that may need assistance. We are praying for those in need to seek refuge at Open Door Mission or somewhere that is safe and cool."

People can call the Open Door Mission Men's Ministry at 402-422-1111 and report a person in need of a well-being checkup. The front desks on Open Door Mission's campus are stocked with water to distribute to anyone who comes through the doors.

Donated items may be dropped off at any of the Open Door Mission's centers: Timberlake Outreach Center, 2107 E Locust St.; Elkhorn Family Outreach/Donation Center at 1620 N. 203rd St.; and the Council Bluffs Family Donation Center, 1612 Ave. D.