It’s OK to show off now and then.

Dozens of Omaha businesses and venues will do just that next weekend.

For a second year, doors will open all across metro Omaha to allow visitors a free, inside look at some of the city’s unique and interesting places.

The event, created by Omaha by Design, is called Open Omaha.

This year, there are more locations to explore and an upgraded app for download that features a map to guide visitors.

On Aug. 5-6, visitors will have access to 62 of the Omaha metro’s historic, creative and cultural spaces, everything from churches to parks, theaters and a skyscraper. That’s a 20% increase from last year, organizers say.

New sites include the North Omaha Trail, KIOS Public Radio, B&B Sports Academy, Papillion City Hall and the historically renovated Omaha Public Library Downtown Branch.

Last year, the event drew more than 6,000 visitors, and organizers expect an even larger turnout this year.

“This is a great way to encourage folks to get out and explore their own city,” said Scott Dobbe, executive director of Omaha by Design.

The free Open Omaha app provides a list of the venues, sorting them into themed categories and showing the hours each venue will be open. Some sites are not open both days.

The list and information also are available at openomaha.org.

The categories are Art+Life, City Lights, Community Makers, Design/Build, Historic Stories, Sacred Spaces and Workplace, each having a collection of buildings and venues fitting the theme.

For example, the Art+Life category includes nine theatres and galleries, among them the MoonRise Gallery in the Elkhorn area and the Benson Theatre in Omaha. City Lights includes six sites, among them Charles Schwab Field in Omaha and KIOS Omaha Public Radio.

The app features a map with the locations pinned, and users can build their own itinerary. People can visit one site or as many as time permits.

Dobbe said that with the additional sites this year, visitors will find it hard to visit them all.

“If anyone were to say there’s not much to do in town, I think we would counter with this,” he said. “Sometimes there’s so much happening, and some of it is just beneath the surface.”

The event is open to all ages, and one of the motivations behind it is to inspire young people by introducing them to various types of career paths, he said.

“You can’t be what you can’t see,” he said.

The list includes some sites that otherwise might be difficult to see because of cost or access, he said.

In the Sacred Spaces category, he said, there are places of worship that are usually open to the public, but during the event, visitors will know there’s someone on site expecting them.

That group of six sites includes Beth El Synagogue, St. Cecilia Cathedral and St. John Paul II Newman Center.

He noted that Baird Holm law firm, which occupies a portion of the WoodmenLife Tower in downtown Omaha, will open its doors.

“There’s no observatory up there, so for the general public, unless you have business with the law firm, you’re not generally up there,” he said. “It’s an interesting perspective for folks to see.”

Baird Holm Partner David Levy, president of the Omaha by Design board of directors, said the firm is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year and is happy to join the event for a second year.

“We are thrilled to open our doors to people who may have never been up in the WoodmenLife Tower, even though they have seen it in the city skyline over the years,’ Levy said. “It really is phenomenal to be able to see as far as you can on a clear day.”

The event was inspired by similar open-house concepts in Denver, Minneapolis, Chicago and other cities.

The app is available on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store or wherever apps are available.

