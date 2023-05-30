Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The years-long overhaul of Omaha's riverfront parks is nearly complete.

Heartland of America Park and Lewis & Clark Landing are scheduled to reopen to the public Aug. 18, officials announced in a press release Tuesday.

In total, the three riverfront parks will offer 72 acres of public park space, with Heartland of America Park and Lewis & Clark Landing combining for 58 acres. Gene Leahy Mall, which reopened in July of 2022, is about 14 acres.

More information on reopening events will be available this summer.

Lewis & Clark Landing and Heartland of America Park are the final pieces in a $400 million private-public renovation of Omaha’s downtown parks.

Overhaul of the parks began with the formation of the fundraising nonprofit Downtown Riverfront Trust. The trust is headed by Ken Stinson, chairman emeritus of Peter Kiewit Corp., and Mogens Bay of Valmont Industries.

In addition to the city’s $50 million contribution to the three-park project, collectively called The RiverFront, an additional $10 million from the city likely will be used to expand a trail system along the riverfront.

The Lewis & Clark Landing playground will be the largest children’s play area of all three parks and will be four times the size of the playground at Gene Leahy Mall.

Closer to the river, an urban beach area will include sand volleyball courts, seating areas and bonfire pits.

A short walk to the south will take future visitors to the Heartland of America Park skate ribbon.

The skate ribbon will be about the length of a football field and will resemble Chicago’s Maggie Daley Park Ice Skating Ribbon, a design from which planners of Omaha’s skate ribbon drew inspiration.

When it opens, the skate rink will be concrete, accommodating roller skaters. As the weather gets colder around October, the ribbon will open for ice skating.

The park also will feature a lakeside amphitheater, bocce courts and Farnam Pier, which will stretch over the Missouri River.

