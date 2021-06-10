 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Opening of Omaha's Spring Lake Pool delayed by maintenance problem
0 comments

Opening of Omaha's Spring Lake Pool delayed by maintenance problem

Check out six chill spots in Omaha for your next park escape.

The opening of Omaha's Spring Lake Pool has been delayed because of a maintenance problem.

The Omaha Department of Parks and Recreation said it has no estimated timeframe for the opening of Spring Lake Pool or Zorinsky Pool, which also did not open this week because of a leak. 

Spring Lake Pool had been scheduled to open Friday. The pools nearest to Spring Lake, near 20th and C Streets, are Hitchcock, Karen and Elmwood. 

The nearest pools to Zorinsky, near 156th and Grover Streets, are Elkhorn, Oak Heights and Deer Ridge. 

Additional information on the city's pools can be found at parks.cityofomaha.org/pools/locations-a-hours.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Schembechler son, players say coach knew of abuse

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert