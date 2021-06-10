Opening of Omaha's Spring Lake Pool delayed by maintenance problem

The opening of Omaha's Spring Lake Pool has been delayed because of a maintenance problem.

The Omaha Department of Parks and Recreation said it has no estimated timeframe for the opening of Spring Lake Pool or Zorinsky Pool, which also did not open this week because of a leak.

Spring Lake Pool had been scheduled to open Friday. The pools nearest to Spring Lake, near 20th and C Streets, are Hitchcock, Karen and Elmwood.

The nearest pools to Zorinsky, near 156th and Grover Streets, are Elkhorn, Oak Heights and Deer Ridge.

Additional information on the city's pools can be found at parks.cityofomaha.org/pools/locations-a-hours.

