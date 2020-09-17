OPPD announces sites for two backup natural gas plants

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Omaha Public Power District on Thursday announced the locations of two natural gas peaking plants that will be built in the Omaha area.

Part of OPPD’s Power with Purpose project, one plant will be built in Papillion, near the southeast corner of 168th Street and Fairview Road, west of the Sarpy County landfill.

The other will be built in Omaha, near the southeast corner of 120th Street and Military Road, adjacent to a Metropolitan Utilities District facility, said Mary Fisher, vice president of energy production and nuclear decommissioning.

The peaking plants, which will run only when there is peak demand for power, are needed as backup to maintain a reliable supply of electricity, Fisher said.

“The historic flooding we saw in March of last year demonstrates how important resilience is for the future,” she said in a statement.

OPPD said it will landscape around the plants to minimize the sound and visual impact to those living and working nearby.

No location has been announced for a solar farm planned as part of the Power with Purpose project.