OPPD beefs up crews; City of Omaha announces new plans to pick up large debris at curb

For this week only, residents can supplement their trash carts with yard waste bags and bundles of small limbs for pickup. People should expect the work to delay overall trash pickup.

At Al Veys Park on Monday, Todd Frans scoffed at the city’s curbside pickup offer, as branches must be bundled into 4-feet sections that weigh no more than 40 pounds or gathered into paper sacks or trash bins.

“People don’t have help,” he said. “So I don’t know how they’re gonna (fare) without the city’s more involvement. The city did it once before. ... They come by and pick up the big stuff. They should have this the same way.”

At OPPD, Fernandez said downed tree limbs and difficult access slowed work Monday. He said by the end of the day, the utility was likely to complete repairs for about 90% of the 188,000 customers who lost power. The goal had been 95% restoration.

OPPD still hopes to approach its goal of restoring 99% of outages by midnight Tuesday, he said.

About 2,000 customers will take longer, in part because some of those customers will need to arrange for a private electrician to make repairs before OPPD can connect power lines.

As of 10 p.m. Monday, about 28,500 customers remained without power.