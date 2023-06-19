Board members of Omaha's electric utility postponed a vote last week on a $2 billion expansion proposal intended to meet “unprecedented” energy needs.

The proposal addresses a mix of residential, business and industrial growth that has sparked a need for the Omaha Public Power District to quickly and significantly increase energy production.

A vote on the plan was scheduled for the June 15 OPPD Board of Directors meeting, but was pushed to August during the utility's all-committees meeting.

More time is needed to iron out details of board oversight of the proposal, which, if approved, would play out over the course of a decade, said Craig Moody, systems committee chair.

"If I've learned anything, I've learned that this industry is changing way faster than I think anyone really imagined," Moody said. "I think those (oversight) check points are going to be important, but we don't have them figured out yet."

Potential oversight policies have been discussed, but are "very preliminary" and not ready for public consumption, Moody said.

Board members are now scheduled to consider the plan during their Aug. 15 meeting.

OPPD President and CEO Javier Fernandez said he welcomes additional oversight from the board.

“The generation growth reflected in this plan is unprecedented,” Fernandez said. “We understand the board’s desire to move forward with a thoughtful framework that supports both the portfolio execution and provides mechanisms for governance and accountability."

The utility expects that its peak energy load will increase at a rate of about 100 megawatts each year for the foreseeable future. That’s the equivalent of adding about 65 metro area high schools or mid-size hospitals in just one year, according to the utility.

Energy consumption is expected to grow across commercial, industrial and residential classes — with industrial customers expected to increase the most.

In 2022, the industrial class made up about 36% of the utility’s energy sales. That share is expected to rise to 57% by 2032, according to a presentation shared during an OPPD committee meeting.

The main reason: data centers. They are predicted to account for roughly two-thirds of all growth.

Booming development and data centers will combine with another factor driving the projected energy increase.

The Southwest Power Pool, a regional transmission group that OPPD belongs to, last year increased its planned reserve margin, or the energy generation amount needed beyond the utility’s peak energy need, from 12% to 15%. OPPD needs to increase its capacity to meet this requirement.

To address this need, the plan calls for a capital investment of more than $2 billion in OPPD’s infrastructure. While exact numbers are yet to be determined, rate increases could range from 2.5% to 3% each year from 2027 to 2030, totaling 10% to 11% by 2030.

