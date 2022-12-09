OPPD criticized for public outreach on North Omaha coal plant

OPPD’s community outreach over the utility’s continued use of coal at its North Omaha power plant seems to have gotten off to a bumpy start.

The utility says it has been doing extensive outreach to the North Omaha community, but that’s news to many of those who live and work in the shadow of the plant.

Additionally, a one-on-one meeting between OPPD’s Chief Executive Officer Javier Fernandez and longtime community activist Preston Love Jr. was called off this week and delayed over a disagreement about content and participants.

The utility also declined early Wednesday to provide The World-Herald with the names of community leaders and groups it had contacted, before, later in the day, providing a list.

The North Omaha plant is located next to densely populated, environmentally overburdened neighborhoods. There is a higher than average number of residents in the surrounding area who suffer from asthma.

Low-lying areas of North Omaha were long subject to sewer backups because of the city’s aging infrastructure, and many yards in the area have been designated EPA Superfund projects due to lead contamination. Both the sewer and soil problems are being addressed by local and federal officials.

Coal plants, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, contribute to heart and lung diseases as well as respiratory and cardiac problems.

The utility had planned to cease all coal use at the North Omaha plant in 2023. That switch would be made possible by construction of two new natural gas plants. Completing and activating those plants has been delayed by possibly three years due to complications connecting to the grid and supply chain, construction and other setbacks.

OPPD says ceasing coal use before the gas plants come online risks blackouts. When those plants are activated, the utility has reiterated that it will cease use of coal in North Omaha.

OPPD serves all or parts of 13 counties in southeast Nebraska.

Laura King-Homan, a spokeswoman for OPPD, said Wednesday morning that the utility had met with “dozens and dozens” of individuals and groups “in person, one-on-one meetings, meetings with groups ... notable community leaders, faith groups, that kind of thing.”

Asked for their names, King-Homan initially said she couldn’t release them “out of respect for their privacy.” Nor could she provide the names, she said, of community leaders invited to tour the plant Thursday.

She subsequently provided lists of individuals and groups that OPPD has met with or wants to, and those invited to tours of the plant. The lists feature some of the area’s major nonprofits, community groups and elected officials.

It doesn’t include any of the neighborhood associations or churches adjacent to the plant.

Not the North Omaha Commercial Club, which serves the Florence area, nor the Miller Park-Minne Lusa Neighborhood Association, which sits across the road from the plant. Nor the nearby Belvedere Point Neighborhood Association.

Nor are several of the churches closest to the plant on the list: St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, Trinity Lutheran of North Omaha, Church of the Resurrection, Mount Olive Lutheran Church.

The OPPD elected representative for the area, Eric Williams, did host a meeting earlier this year at the Miller Park Pavilion to gather feedback from constituents.

Mele Mason, president of the North Omaha Commercial Club, said the lack of communication is concerning.

“There are a lot of people in our area who would want to know about this,” she said. “We’re the ones who are affected the most, we’re right here, surrounding the plant.”

Jon Gathje, pastor at Trinity Lutheran, said it’s important that the utility involve neighborhoods closest to the plant.

“We realize (the power plant) feeds the neighborhood with energy, but it is important to our health as well,” Gathje said. “I’m raising a 2-year-old son in the neighborhood. We can walk out our front door and see the smokestacks billowing.”

Asked about its outreach to affected communities, OPPD responded in a statement:

“In the spirit of coming to the community instead of the community coming to us, we have interacted and met with neighborhood associations in the area around the plant and have ongoing relationships with those in the community.”

In terms of Minne Lusa, the residential area nearest the plant, OPPD cited its work with Habitat for Humanity. For the greater North Omaha area, the statement noted the relationship it has built with Precious McKesson, president of the North Omaha Neighborhood Alliance.

“These conversations were productive and positive,” the statement said of its work with McKesson.

McKesson said she values the relationship that she has built with representatives of OPPD, but said the lack of outreach to those immediately around the plant is a misstep, especially as it relates to the Thursday coal plant tour.

“These are neighborhood organizations that are very strong, and if they’re not at the table, then we have a problem,” she said.

Among those included on the Thursday tour was Portia Cavitt, president of the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance and pastor at Clair Memorial United Methodist Church, which is located about 4 miles from the plant. Cavitt said she doesn’t understand why neighborhoods and churches closest to the plant weren’t contacted. She said she’s focused on how the utility will address public health concerns in North Omaha, particularly, for example, its high rate of asthma.

Fernandez, the utility’s CEO, has been meeting with individual members of the community since taking the helm of the utility about 18 months ago. In August, Fernandez extended an invitation to Love when Love attended a board meeting, the statement said.

Love is a longtime Omaha advocate for racial justice. More recently, he has helped form an ad hoc group to advocate for restrained use of the coal plant and to be available as a community liaison. The group includes neighborhood and environmental activists, doctors and public health officials.

Love had been scheduled for a one-on-one meeting with the utility’s CEO on Wednesday. He said he emailed the organization late Tuesday that he would be bringing others with him.

It was when Love and three other members of the ad hoc group showed up at OPPD’s downtown headquarters that the meeting faltered. He and his colleagues said the additional people were a stumbling block for OPPD, and they themselves became concerned when they learned the North Omaha coal plant wasn’t the topic of the meeting.

“The whole question is: ‘Why would you want to meet with me by myself?’” Love said.

After a lengthy back and forth, the two sides agreed to reschedule.

“It was a missed opportunity to form a relationship,” Love said. “We have to have mutual respect before we can talk and (Wednesday) was a failure toward that.”

Among those with Love was Cheryl Weston, a longtime North Omaha resident who has advocated on public health issues, notably lead contamination of yards.

“Is OPPD going around the North Omaha community residents or grassroots organizations? To me, that’s what’s happening,” she said.

In its statement, OPPD said each individual joining Love had their own concerns. “We politely suggested getting together at a later date. ... Each of the individuals in the group had special interests and questions on a varying range of topics.”

OPPD also said it was interested in meeting with more people.

“These relationships are ongoing and evolving and we are always looking for new groups to meet with,” the statement read.

