OPPD inks agreement with developer for solar farm in Saunders County; it would be Nebraska's largest

Despite some local opposition, Nebraska's first utility-scale solar farm is a step closer to being built south of Yutan.
The Omaha Public Power District announced last week that it has signed a contract with Community Energy Inc. for an 81-megawatt solar farm to be built on 500 acres in Saunders County.
Construction would begin in 2022.
The project would be the largest solar farm in Nebraska and is the first step toward OPPD's hoped-for 600 megawatts of solar power.
The farm would have the capacity to generate enough electricity to power 14,000 homes, according to OPPD. But like other sources of electricity — coal, natural gas, nuclear or wind — its actual output would fluctuate.
The facility's name: Platteview Solar.
Some residents in the Yutan area have opposed the solar project for several reasons, including fears that it could become a dilapidated eyesore when it ceases operation, that it's located next to a cemetery and that it would affect property values.
Community Energy, the project developer, has said it would screen the solar panels from the cemetery, most likely with trees; would provide a larger buffer than required between the solar panels and adjacent properties; and would incorporate decommissioning into the project, which has a projected lifespan of about 30 years.
OPPD board member Eric Williams said this type of clean energy project is a "huge economic opportunity" for Nebraska.
"We have abundant clean energy resources, and when we invest in energy generated here in Nebraska, we are investing in our own communities," he said.
Community Energy has said the project would generate $385,000 in annual tax revenue.
