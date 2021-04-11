OPPD inks agreement with developer for solar farm in Saunders County; it would be Nebraska's largest

Despite some local opposition, Nebraska's first utility-scale solar farm is a step closer to being built south of Yutan.

The Omaha Public Power District announced last week that it has signed a contract with Community Energy Inc. for an 81-megawatt solar farm to be built on 500 acres in Saunders County.

Construction would begin in 2022.

The project would be the largest solar farm in Nebraska and is the first step toward OPPD's hoped-for 600 megawatts of solar power.

The farm would have the capacity to generate enough electricity to power 14,000 homes, according to OPPD. But like other sources of electricity — coal, natural gas, nuclear or wind — its actual output would fluctuate.

The facility's name: Platteview Solar.

Some residents in the Yutan area have opposed the solar project for several reasons, including fears that it could become a dilapidated eyesore when it ceases operation, that it's located next to a cemetery and that it would affect property values.